Two Broadview RCMP officers have SUV rammed into ditch in midnight crash

File this under things that go bump in the night.

Broadview RCMP say two officers are shaken but all right after a vehicle with its headlights off ran into the back of their SUV earlier this month.

The officers work for the rural detachment's traffic unit. Around midnight on Nov. 12, they had stopped on a grid road north of the community to help out a pedestrian.

"We were standing about 30 feet in front of the police vehicle at the time. We heard the vehicle approaching, but we didn't see it until it was too late. The vehicle did not have its headlights on," said one of the officers who was at the scene in a news release.

"Everything happened so fast. I was hoping everyone was safe. The police vehicle was not driveable after and needed to be towed away."

The force of the collision was such that it pushed the RCMP SUV into the ditch.

Two teens in the vehicle were taken to hospital with unknown injuries. The pedestrian and officers were not hurt.

The young men face charges including dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to wear a seatbelt or use headlights, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Broadview is 150 kilometres east of Regina.