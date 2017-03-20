Bridges, carbon tax primary worries for Sask. rural municipalities

The president of the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) says the federal carbon tax and pipelines are among his chief concerns this year.

Hundreds of delegates from across the country have gathered in Saskatoon this week to network solutions and air their grievances to federal and provincial cabinet ministers.

During the conference's first full day on Tuesday, reeves and councillors will hear from federal Minister of Rural Economic Development Bernadette Jordan and provincial Minister of Government Relations Warren Kaeding.

"We need more money for more bridges," said SARM President Ray Orb. "We have a lot of bridges in this province and a lot of them need repair and we need to get on that as soon as possible. But to do that we have to have more funding."

Other than bridges and roads, Orb is also concerned about rural internet, and is pleased the federal government has been talking about improving systems.

"Good internet coverage is really important for sure," he said. "High speed internet is very important."

However, Orb and many reeves are concerned about the carbon tax. In October, SARM said it agreed with the provincial government's opposition to the tax and worried it would cause a financial strain on rural areas.

"We hope that the province will win its court case against the federal government," he said. "That's a high priority for us."

While rural crime has dominated discussion at SARM conventions in recent years, Orb believes the situation is improving. He pointed to the introduction of a provincial trespass law that would require people to get permission before going on private land, as well as a new rural crime app.

"I think we're hoping that rural crime is getting under control," he said. "But we still have to be vigilant about that and we have to make sure we work together with the RCMP and conservation officers."

Delegates will be voting on resolutions today, including everything from stray horses to drivers' licenses for truckers.

Premier Scott Moe will be addressing the convention on Wednesday.