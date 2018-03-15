Retiring Saskatoon cop eyes Ward 8 seat, abstains from 'defund the police' question

Retiring Saskatoon police officer Brian Shalovelo is running for city council's Ward 8 seat in this November's municipal election, but says he won't yet directly address the issue of defunding the police because his retirement from the force only takes effect in September.

"As I am still technically employed at SPS, I will let this public policy debate play out in the public," Shalovelo, a superintendent, recently said when asked about his stance. "Until I am retired officially I will pass on this question."

Defunding the police has been a live topic in the city in the wake of the arrest of Evan Penner, an Indigenous man from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in northern Manitoba. Penner was punched and tasered by officers during his arrest in Saskatoon in July, sparking fierce debate about the role of police in the city.

Shalovelo — who began his nearly-37-year career with the Saskatoon Police Service as a 24-year-old recruit and says he's "seen a lot" over that time — also declined to address the Evan Penner incident.

"I'm still on the books," he said, directing people to the national use of force model championed by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

Shalovelo did offer some broader thoughts on policing, however, as well his preference for a "back to basics" spending approach by the City of Saskatoon.

"I think what we really have to understand is the purpose of the police and where we fit into the criminal justice system," he said.

Shalovelo said he welcomed the increased participation of mental health partners (who currently form part of a unified Police and Crisis Team) in responding to police calls, but he said police are still mandated by law to respond.

"Would we like to have other people take some of these calls off our plate? Absolutely. But I don't think that there is the structure there right now. And I'm not quite sure when that structure might be there," he said.

Shalovelo pointed to a recent incident of a person armed with a long gun to illustrate why police are needed.

"You never know what is going to be on the other side of that door," he said.

Asked why he's running for the council seat currently held by Sarina Gersher, Shalovelo cited the economic impact of COVID-19 on Saskatoon.

"I think what we have to do is rethink the whole role of civic government based upon the economic conditions that we are faced in now and moving forward," he said.

Shalovelo added that any taxes should come with demonstrated benefits to payers. He cited areas like utilities, infrastructure, transportation, fire and police as "back to basics" priorities.

Other candidates' positions

Both Mayor Charlie Clark, who is seeking a second term, and Clark's first declared opponent, Rob Norris, have said they're against diverting funds from the Saskatoon Police Service.

Other new entrants to the mayoral race have also offered their thoughts.

Cary Tarasoff said he's done three ride-alongs with Saskatoon Police Service and came away surprised at the degree of social work policing entails.

"Tweaks might be called for, but I will never be in agreement with any calls for some blanket defunding of the police force," according to a 35-page platform booklet he shared with CBC Saskatoon Friday.

Another new mayoral candidate, Zubair Sheikh, also spoke against clawing back funding.

"We have to give more benefits and more funds to the police rather than digging out from there. We need more policing to make the public stay safe," Sheikh said.

A fifth person who says he will run for mayor but won't formally announce his campaign until the end of the summer, Mark Zielke, deferred such questions to that later time.