'How do you live with yourself?': Megan Gallagher's dad questions daughter's alleged killers

Brian Gallagher's mind flooded with memories of his daughter as he learned that the search team who had been looking for her body had discovered human remains on Friday.

"When they brought the remains up, I was reminded of how many times I'd rocked the kids to sleep, and sung them lullabies … first days of school, hockey practice," he said, speaking outside the Saskatoon provincial courthouse on Monday.

Megan Gallagher went missing about two years ago. A friend saw her last on Sept. 19, 2020. She was seen on surveillance footage the next day at a convenience store at around 6 a.m.

Police started arresting people mid-2022 in connection with the suspected killing of Gallagher. An eighth person was charged on Friday with unlawful confinement and aggravated assault.

"Eight people so far: four to dispose of her remains, two to unlawfully confine her and assault her, two to commit murder and more to come," Brian Gallagher said.

If we could wrap our arms around Megan, give her a hug, giggle and laugh and tell stories that we used to tell about, that would be our closure but that's not going to happen in this lifetime. - Brian Gallagher

Last week, police began searching an area around the South Saskatchewan River near St. Louis, Sask., for Gallagher's remains.

Gallagher thanked the more than 50 people who helped search.

"They were extremely respectful, they joined in ceremony and prayer. They laid tobacco down and [in] about five-and-a half hours they had some results for us," he said.

The remains are not officially confirmed to be Megan Gallagher's, as investigators are waiting on lab confirmation.

"At that time we believe we'll have confirmation that it was Megan," Gallagher said. "Lots of questions in my mind when I think about it. How do you live with yourself when you do something like this?"

A poster seeking information about the disappearance of Megan Gallagher is seen taped to a post in downtown Saskatoon. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Brian Gallagher said one of his worst nightmares is thinking about what the people — a suspected group of at least eight against one — may have done to his daughter while she was confined and what they did with her body after.

He and Megan's supporters have attended 43 court dates connected to the case. On Monday, he was joined by family and friends at a brief hearing for Jessica Sutherland (Badger) who is one of four people charged with committing an indignity to human remains. The matter was adjourned to Oct. 24.

Police have said more charges could be laid against other people as the investigation continues to progress.

Gallagher said whatever happens moving forward — it can't bring closure.

"Because Megan is never coming home. That would be closure. If we could wrap our arms around Megan, give her a hug, giggle and laugh and tell stories that we used to tell about, that would be our closure but that's not going to happen in this lifetime," he said.

He reflected on his daughter's caring, social nature and noted she was not just a daughter but also a loving sister, mom and friend.

Brian Gallagher also thanked the people who have come forward with information, saying they are "the ones that are making the difference in our communities."

He promised to keep advocating for other families with missing and murdered loved ones.