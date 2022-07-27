Lawyers talk 'resolution' in case against former Sask. care home worker accused of sexually abusing residents

A Saskatchewan man accused of sexually abusing and exploiting residents living in a group home for people with cognitive and physical disabilities is now set to appear in court next month.

Brent Gabona's defence lawyer Lisa Watson appeared briefly by phone in circuit court in Rosthern, Sask., on Wednesday. She said discussions with the Crown were underway about an "early resolution" to the criminal matter.

Gabona was charged on May 10 of this year with multiple sex abuse-related charges dating back to a period from 1992 to 2006. The offences allegedly occurred at his former workplace, Shepherd's Villa in Hepburn, Sask., about 40 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

He has not yet pleaded guilty or not guilty. Gabona told CBC previously that his Christian faith played a part in prompting him to speak with the RCMP.

Police say that while this particular matter is before the courts, the investigation continues.

Naomi and Al Hawkins believe their son Derek was a victim of Gabona, who provided one-on-one care for Derek at Shepherd's Villa. They've been attending Gabona's court hearings in support of other affected families and were there Wednesday.

"I just want to make sure that justice is appropriate for what he's accused of doing to these individuals," Al said.

They have also pushed the police to take a closer look at Derek's case. He wasn't included as a victim on the charges from the initial RCMP investigation.

The parents say they have good reasons — including documented behavioural changes — to believe Derek was abused.

They previously told CBC that Derek had been "outgoing" and would "light up" the room, but that he became angry, frustrated and even violent after he entered Shepherd's Villa and was put under Gabona's direct care.

He was forced to leave the facility two years later in 2005 and his parents say he was never the same until his death from kidney failure in 2011 at age 27.

The Hawkins have since provided a statement to the RCMP, but say that, to their dismay, little to no progress has been made on the file.

"There hasn't been much done in the investigation and we were advised there was no update, so we hope the investigation will proceed as we have been told it will but we can't control that."

They want people held accountable for the alleged abuse, and they also want the systems that allow abuse to occur unchecked to change.

Naomi said her and Al's circumstances allow them to be outspoken in their advocacy.

"I'm not afraid for myself to speak out. I may have been afraid to speak out had Derek had to suffer any repercussions for anything that we do speak out about," Naomi said.

"We don't have to worry about any repercussions, whereas some people might."

Al agreed, and encouraged others who may have information related to Gabona or incidents of abuse to speak out.

"What [you] have to say about this case is important. Please come forward and share it."

Naomi and Al Hawkins believe their late son was also a victim. (Kimberly Ivany/CBC)

They're asking the wider public to not look away from this case as it progresses. Naomi fears allegations of abuse against people living with severe disabilities are often brushed aside.

"I feel like it gets minimalized, trivialized. I just don't think it's taken as seriously as it would be if it happened to a different sector of society."

Gabona is scheduled to appear in court in Rosthern on Nov. 23.