From urban yoga studio to remote northern pot shop: One man's journey to bring legal cannabis to La Loche

Clay Sparks admits he was a little surprised when he heard he won the license to sell cannabis in the northern Saskatchewan village of La Loche.

The owner of Saskatoon's Breathe Cycle Studio, which offers yoga and spin classes, was originally thinking of creating a high-class pot shop in a larger centre — not a remote location like La Loche, located more than 500 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

"My honest reaction was, 'La where?,' " Sparks told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. "It shocked me."

Along with dozens of other budding entrepreneurs, Sparks entered his company, Flower Power Cannabis Pharms, into the Saskatchewan government's lottery system for the right to own a licensed cannabis shop after legalization.

He entered the lottery in all 32 participating communities, spending $166,500 in the process.

His only winning entry was La Loche.

I am extremely honoured to be facing and embracing this unique opportunity. - Clay Sparks

After the shock wore off, Sparks took a breath and saw opportunity in the north.

"(La Loche is) very complex and special," he said. "Like no other of the 51 licenses."

Local controversy

Sparks's winning bid drew concerns from the northern community after a locally organized bid for a shop was unsuccessful. However, he expressed hope he can win the local community over.

"I am extremely honoured to be facing and embracing this unique opportunity to do something special in that community," he said. "Because it needs it like none other."

Some early store designs produced by Metric Design Centre commissioned by Sparks. (Metric Design Centre)

Sparks wants to make sure the new store is inclusive of the community.

"If it's done well, it's done right, and the community is embraced, and the community benefits from it, at every level," he said.

Sparks stressed he still needs to convince the province that his application is genuine. He has to go through a 'good character test' and provide detailed plans on financing, security and product tracking.

His dream is to create a store that reflects a safe, stylish approach to selling marijuana.

"Whether you're 19 or 90, you're coming in for pleasure or pain, if you're coming in to consume cannabis, you want to feel a certain way," he said. "You don't want to feel dark and dingy, you want a place where you can be empowered."

The federal government has announced marijuana will be legalized across the country on October 17.