A boy, 7, reported missing on Saturday and pulled that night from the South Saskatchewan River by emergency services was declared dead at hospital, the Saskatoon Police Service confirmed Monday morning.

In a Sunday news release, the Saskatoon Fire Department said the boy was found at 9:51 p.m. and given CPR by both firefighters and paramedics. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police say they received a call to the east bank of the South Saskatchewan River near Victoria Avenue about the missing boy at about 8:30 p.m. after the caller said they had lost sight of him.

Police spokesman Joshua Gruella says officers checked multiple sites, including a nearby park and the boy's home, before finding his articles of clothing and a snack pack on the bank of the South Saskatchewan River.

Police called the fire department at 8:43 to help search the river, and the department's boat was in the river about 10 minutes later.

Emergency services searched the river using sonar equipment.

Police say the death is not criminal in nature and the family has been offered support to deal with the loss.