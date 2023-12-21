Sask. ag equipment company Bourgault Industries sells for $640M

A Saskatchewan family-based agriculture company is being bought out for $640 million.

Linamar Corp., an Ontario-based agricultural manufacturing company, has come to an agreement to purchase Bourgault Industries Ltd. of St. Brieux, Sask.

"Bourgault was started by my father and has a rich history in agriculture," Bourgault's president Gerry Bourgault said in a release.

"The Bourgault family is incredibly proud of the legacy we have created both here in St. Brieux, Saskatchewan, but also around the world."

In 1980, Bourgault released the world's first tow-behind 138 bushel air seeder cart. The company is known for creating advanced seeding and tillage equipment.

Linamar will now own a full lineup of products in various steps of the agricultural process from crop nutrition, to field preparation and post harvest.

"The Bourgault name is synonymous with broad acre agricultural seeding innovation and offers a tremendous opportunity for Linamar to further diversify and grow our agriculture platform, as well as our Industrial segment overall," said Linamer CEO Linda Hasenfratz in a release.

Bourgault is Linamar's third strategic acquisition of 2023. Linamar will also obtain Bourgault's Highline Manufacturing division, which produces livestock feeding equipment and hay handling equipment, among other things.

Eric Micheels, associate professor of agricultural economics at the University of Saskatchewan, said Bougault has a lot of loyal customers.

"[Linamar] see that as a strong addition to their portfolio," said Eric Micheels, associate professor of agricultural economics at the University of Saskatchewan.

"It points to the success and the innovativeness and the entrepreneurship of Saskatchewan agriculture."

Linamar will purchase 100 per cent of Bourgault's equity interest. Bourgault will become a part of the entire Linamar Agricultural division. The division will independently run its Bourgault, Salford and MacDon brands.

The deal is set to close in Q1 2024, pending regulatory approvals.