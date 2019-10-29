A Saskatoon border collie lost in Mazatlan went on an excellent Mexican adventure

The story begins with Buz and Sarah Trevor taking their border collie Trip out for a Saturday night walk in Mazatlan.

The Saskatoon couple winter at the Mexican resort city every year and bring their eight-year-old dog. Buz says that Trip is an experienced traveller who has gone on the road with the couple for years.

It turned out Trip doesn't like fireworks.

"We were just stepping out the door when there was a cacophony of fireworks and Trip disappeared into the Mexican night," Buz said.

"Mazatlan is a sizeable city and there is no logic to the streets and, after hunting around aimlessly, we had to give up for the night."

Buz posted the disappearance on social media and spread the word among friends and neighbours. After two days of hearing nothing, he feared the worst.

Then on Monday he got a curious message on Facebook. It came from a woman in Saskatoon.

"I get this message from Heather Ens, who I have no idea who she is, no idea at all. And it says, 'Are you in Mexico?' "

At first Buz thought it was some sort of scam, but his curiosity got the best of him and he replied.

Ens works for Animal Control Services. She said she'd been contacted by a man named Charlie in Mazatlan, who'd found Trip and called the phone number on his tags.

"I'm so impressed with Charlie, the guy in Mexico, for phoning Canada because it's not easy phoning Canada, necessarily. And particularly with Heather for going the extra mile," he said.

The Trevors disconnect their Saskatoon landline when they're away, so Ens had to reach out through Facebook to contact the family.

So where Trip spent his two days?

Buz said the he turned up at a job site only a couple blocks away. He'd been mooching treats from labourers.