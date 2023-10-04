Sask. book launch to celebrate creative writing of Indigenous university students

A book launch in Saskatoon next week will celebrate the writing of Indigenous university students. It's part of the University of Saskatchewan's Indian Teacher Education Program, or ITEP.

Mikka Lafond and Bill Robertson met 20 years ago at the University of Saskatchewan. At the time, Lafond was a single mom of two enrolled in the Indian Teacher Education Program (ITEP). She decided to take Robertson's creative writing class.

Students were encouraged to write about their lives, many for the first time.

"Creating that community of support is really important. and in the creative writing class, when you share something personal, there's automatically a connection made with somebody who hears it and says, 'Oh, I'm not the only one that's going through this in life,'" said Lafond, a member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, which is approximately 80 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Muskeg Lake Cree Nation member Mika Lafond is co-editor of a new creative writing anthology by students in the University of Saskatchewan's Indian Teachr Education Program (ITEP). (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

Lafond is now an ITEP instructor completing her doctoral degree and Robertson is retired. But they've have teamed up again to co-edit a new anthology. It's a compilation of several years of writing from students who took the class.

"I know this opens all kinds of doors for our students, but it's also a safe space for sharing your voice as an Indigenous student," Lafond said.

Entitled My Family, My People, this is the third edition of the anthology. Robertson said most of the writing is about the students' lives, but those are shaped by both history and current events.

"A number of poems were written in the shadow of the MMIWG inquiry, the Reconciliation talks, Colten Boushie, all those things were happening as these students were writing these pieces," he said.

Robertson said he's learned a lot from the students and from Lafond.

"It's been a joyous experience. What we wanted to do was create a safe space for First Nations students to tell their stories — who they are, what they are, what they're going through, what they've gone through," he said.

The launch is scheduled for the evening of next Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the McNally Robinson bookstore in Saskatoon. Lafond and Robertson hope it will inspire a new generation of Indigenous youth to find their voice.