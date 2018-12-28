Sask RCMP, SLGA unlikely to take action relating to cannabis recall

The Winnipeg Cannabis producer Bonify sold unauthorized product to stores in Saskatchewan, but that doesn't mean Saskatchewan's regulator or the RCMP will be investigating or pursuing any kind of action against the company or the stores that sold its product.

Two strains distributed by Bonify were recalled earlier this month by Health Canada. The products were sold at stores in Regina, Saskatoon, and Moose Jaw.

During a press conference Monday, a consultant hired to complete a third-party investigation into Bonify said that he was not aware where the cannabis came from, or if it has ties to organized crime.

The producer's Health Canada licence remains intact, though the federal body is investigating what happened.

52 packages sold in Saskatchewan

George Robinson, who handled a third-party investigation into the practices of Bonify, speaks at a media conference held at the licensed producer's facility in Winnipeg on Dec. 27, 2018. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Bonify has had its sales suspended in Saskatchewan and is no longer selling medicinal cannabis since the recall.

Prior to the recall and Health Canada investigation, retailers sold 52 packages of the unauthorized product, each containing 3.5 grams of cannabis, in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan RCMP would not confirm whether police had received complaints regarding Bonify, or the recalled cannabis, nor would they speak to whether they have begun an investigation.

"To do so may infringe on the privacy of the individuals involved and could also jeopardize the integrity of any possible ongoing investigation," police said in an emailed statement.

Monitoring and enforcement around production is Health Canada's jurisdiction, but SLGA is responsible for regulation of retail sales in Saskatchewan.

Bonify issued voluntary recall

Saskatchewan retailers order directly either from licensed producers like Bonify or from wholesalers.

After the Health Canada recall, Bonify also reached out to retailers in Saskatchewan to make sure they knew of the recall notice.

While SLGA is consulting with the federal government and other provincial regulators, "there is no action being contemplated against any Saskatchewan retailers who may have carried these products," said SLGA in a statement.

The retailers, according to provincial legislation, did nothing wrong in ordering from a company with a Health Canada license.