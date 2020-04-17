Body found in South Saskatchewan River: Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police have confirmed a man's body was found in the South Saskatchewan River on Friday afternoon.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to the area of Spadina Crescent East near 25th Street East at 12:45 p.m. CST after a witness spotted a body near the shore. Two water rescue units were deployed.

Officers at the scene confirmed the man was dead.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said there is a large presence of fire and police crews in the area and the public is asked to avoid travel through the area.

The investigation into the death is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police or Crimestoppers.