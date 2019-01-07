Blowing snow could create treacherous conditions across southern Sask.

Drivers across south and central Saskatchewan are being asked to take extra caution on the road Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for a large area of the province. A cold front is expected to bring strong winds of 40 to 50 km/h starting Tuesday morning.

"This does look like it's going to last into the evening for most of the southern part of the province," said meteorologist Justin Shaer.

"In the southeast corner towards Estevan and Moosomin, it could actually last well into Tuesday."

Strong winds, combined with falling snow could cut road visibility down to 800 metres or less.

"Use caution and take extra time," said Shaer. "Postpone any non-critical travel if possible, and keep up to date with highway reports."

A blowing snow advisory is in place for much of south and central Saskatchewan on Monday. (Environment Canada)

The weather system is expected to blow in from the northwest and sweep across the country.

Drivers are asked to pay attention to any weather alerts as conditions may change quickly.

A snowfall advisory is also in place for Fond-du-Lac and Stony Rapids. Ten to 20 centimetres of snow is expected today.