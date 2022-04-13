Blizzard continues to pound southeast Sask.

While many people in southeastern Saskatchewan woke up to a relatively mild morning, those conditions didn't last for long.

Much of the area, including Estevan, Weyburn, Moosomin and Grenfell, was under a blizzard warning on Wednesday. Those areas are expected to receive anywhere from 20 to 50 centimetres of snow over the next several days, along with wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.

As of 11 a.m. CST, the Trans-Canada highway was closed at the Manitoba border, with travel not recommended on roads in the far southeast corner of the province as well as all roads around Estevan.

"I think people expected to have woken up to five inches of snow," said Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang.

"But that's not the nature of these types of storms. It's just getting itself going."

Lang expects the southeast will see steady snowfall over most of the day, with the heaviest happening closer to the U.S. border.

She said the heavy snow along with gusty winds will likely make travel treacherous.

Weather is turning QUICK in Moosomin <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a><br><br>Truckers heading east forced to strap down here as Highway 1 is closed going into and through Manitoba. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/HyuNWLRN34">pic.twitter.com/HyuNWLRN34</a> —@dponticelliTV

Senior care

Meanwhile, in the town of Moosomin, Sask., just a few kilometres west of the Manitoba border, residents were doing their best to get ready for the storm.

Bernadette Nosterud, the property manager of Pipestone Villas, an independent living seniors complex, said she was advising her residents to stay close to home.

"We try and keep the walkways cleared here as best we can, but downtown, sometimes, it's a little bit trickier," she said.

"They're well taken care of."

WATCH| The Weather Network's Nicole Karkic on what to expect as major storm hits:

What to expect as major storm hits Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario Duration 1:11 The Weather Network's Nicole Karkic on what to expect as a storm batters three provinces this week. 1:11

Nosterud said she was grateful this storm was taking place during warmer weather, and not at -40 C. She said the complex has access to a generator supplied by the town in the event of a large power failure.

"We're hoping that it doesn't get to that point," she said.

"So I told everyone, get your blankets, woolly socks and sweaters out just in case."

Nosterud has lived in the Moosomin area for more than 40 years and said it's common for the region to get a severe storm at least once per winter.

This week's winter storm brought whiteout conditions to Moosomin, Sask. (Daniella Ponticelli/CBC)

Calving issues

Cattle ranchers in he area are keeping an especially close watch on weather conditions.

Many ranchers have either gone through calving for the year, or are going through it right now.

"A lot of them won't be getting much sleep through this storm," said Chad Ross, a rancher with cattle around Estevan, told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

"They'll be checking their animals, probably hourly. And any calves that are born in this storm, they'll be taken in, dried off and then getting something to eat."

Ross said his calving doesn't start until May this year, but that doesn't mean he hasn't spent the last few days getting prepared for the storm.

He said all of his cattle have been fed and have enough shelter to protect them from the wind.

"The wind is what is really dangerous for them, more so even than the snow," said Ross.

"We gathered a lot of our feeder cattle into the feedlot yesterday and and got them into pens where they could be behind shelter."

The storm is expected to begin to start tapering off tonight, but some snow and blowing snow is still expected on Thursday.