Black-legged ticks, known to carry Lyme disease, increasing in Saskatchewan

The number of black-legged ticks, a species known to carry Lyme disease, is increasing in Saskatchewan. Thanks to warmer winters, tick season is no longer limited to spring.

The arachnids, also known as deer ticks, are not commonly found in Saskatchewan, but scientists tracking insect populations found two in Prince Albert and another in Pike Lake in 2023. These were the first black-legged ticks ever found in the province via active tracking, a process done by dragging a cloth along trails where pets and ticks might interact and using GPS to mark locations across the province, according to an expert.

"The ticks will get caught on the flannel and then we count them and identify them. This was the first time ever that we picked up the black-legged tick loose in the environment," Emily Jenkins, a professor of microbiology at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, said.

Meanwhile, about three times the usual number of deer ticks were reported in the province through eTick, a public platform for population monitoring of ticks in Canada. Experts say this shows there are likely a lot more black-legged ticks here.

Jenkins said ticks are emerging across North America lately, with the black-legged variety showing up in places it hasn't before. She said climate change could be a factor, as newer pathogens and vectors are able to establish themselves in warmer Canadian climates.

"We've never had to work on identifications over Christmas break before, so that definitely was a weird thing about 2023 as well," Jenkins said.

Black-legged ticks are smaller than the more common American dog tick and harder to spot. (Travis Reddaway / CBC News )

The species usually hitches rides on migratory birds or come with pets from out of province. Now, Jenkins said they'll be looking for black-legged ticks being born in Saskatchewan.

She said deer ticks haven't established themselves in the province just yet, as they've only found adult ticks, but scientists be watching closely this year for larvae and nymphs.

WATCH | Black-legged ticks becoming more common in Sask.: Black-legged ticks becoming more common in Sask. Duration 2:51 Emily Jenkins, a professor of microbiology at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, says her team found black-legged ticks in Saskatchewan for the first time in 2023.

Black-legged ticks are a lot smaller than the more common American dog tick or wood tick, and harder to spot. The peak season for deer ticks extends to October and November, when most people have stopped doing tick checks.

"If we have more black-legged ticks in this province, either because they've established or more of them are surviving that get brought up here with migratory birds, people need to be aware that the tick season is going to be a little longer than usual," Jenkins said.

Maria Jarque, a parasite specialist at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, said that she checks her children and pets behind their ears and legs, and on their bellies. (Travis Reddaway / CBC News )

How to protect yourself

Maria Jarque, a parasite specialist at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine, said prevention is the best way to avoid a tick bite that could lead to Lyme. That could include using DEET, dressing appropriately for the environment, and checking yourself, pets and kids after they've been outside.

"Don't panic, take prevention, and make sure you check yourself when you're at home," Jarque said. "If you're a human and it's attached to you and you have concerns, speak to your doctor."

She said if you do find a tick attached to you or your children or pets, make sure to remove it properly and disinfect the area. She suggests taking a photo from the top, bottom and side once you have removed it and upload it to the eTick app, where you can then find out what type of tick it is.

Jarque said it is important to remove the tick as soon as possible. If the tick is infected with Lyme disease, it will take time to transmit that disease, so the sooner you get it off the better.