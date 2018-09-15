Woman charged with murder following stabbing in Black Lake, Sask.

A 29-year-old woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after RCMP were called to a reported stabbing in Black Lake, Sask.

RCMP said the call came in around 3 a.m. Saturday, and police and medical staff from the local clinic found 30-year-old Curtis Toutsaint of Black Lake dead at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday in Saskatoon.

The suspect was scheduled to make her first court appearance in La Ronge that same day.

RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

It's being led by the RCMP's Major Crimes Unit North, with assistance from the Black Lake detachment and forensic identification services out of Prince Albert and Tisdale.