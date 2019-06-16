Man airlifted to hospital following Black Lake assault

A 41-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in Saskatoon with serious injuries following an assault in Black Lake over the weekend.

At around 10 p.m. on Friday, RCMP responded to a call about a man who had been assaulted in the northern community, according to a news release.

The man was originally treated for his injuries in Black Lake, but he was later flown to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

RCMP said he remains in hospital.

Two adults have been taken into custody in connection with the incident and police said charges are pending.

