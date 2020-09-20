Skip to Main Content
Man dead after motorcycle crash near Birsay
RCMP were called to the area at around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2020.

RCMP investigation into fatal crash ongoing

Outlook RCMP are now investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 373. (Stuart Forster/Shutterstock)

Outlook RCMP are investigating after a man was killed while riding a motorcycle early Saturday morning. 

At around 1:30 a.m., on Saturday, officers from the Outlook detachment received a complaint of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 373.

A news release from the RCMP indicates emergency responders and the Birsay Fire Department also responded to the call. 

The rider of the bike, a man from the Birsay area, was declared dead on the scene. 

RCMP say an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

