Wildlife rehab says 'pink eye for birds' a growing problem in Sask.

In humans, it's often called pink eye and it's miserable. Birds can get conjunctivitis too, and it's a much bigger problem for them.

The Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Saskatoon says conjunctivitis isn't rare in birds, but it does seem to be spreading, with several birds brought to the centre recently.

"What happens is, because they can't see, they can't fly," said Living Sky founder and executive director Jan Shadick.

A house finch brought to the centre was found in the middle of a street and had been run over. A second house finch was sent to Living Sky after it was almost eaten by a dog. Half its tail feathers had been bitten off.

"Our first finch came from down on Preston Ave, the second finch came from the North End and in Hampton Village we have a third set of conjunctivitis in house sparrows," Shadick said.

Possible outbreak

Finches, including house finches, are especially vulnerable to contracting conjunctivitis.

Shadick was disappointed to see the infection in two house sparrows that were brought in. She suspects it points to a larger problem in the area.

Jan Shadick, the executive director and founder of the Living Sky Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, says bird houses and feeders need to be cleaned and left inside for about a week in order to stop the spread of conjunctivitis. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

"We're quite concerned that we have a significant outbreak right now in Saskatoon," she said.

Many communities in Saskatchewan and across the country record cases of conjunctivitis in their small birds.

"Anywhere where people like to feed the birds and the birds like to congregate at the feeders," she said. "Unfortunately they are all kind of mixing and matching those bacterial infections and ending up with conjunctivitis."

Wash, store your feeders

The house finches sent to the rehabilitation centre are doing "beautifully," Shadick said.

They've been fed an anti-bacterial in their water and staff have used eye drops to clear their little eyes.

The finches have to be quarantined for 21 days to make sure the conjunctivitis is out of their system.

A sign above the infected finch cages warns handlers and guests. Conjunctivitis is unlikely to be transmitted from bird to humans but it could cause problems for people with compromised immune systems. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Citizens can help stymie the spread of conjunctivitis by reducing access to communal feeders.

"You take your feeder inside and you wash it and you bleach it," recommended Shadick.

But wait at least a week to rehang it so birds can disperse and seek food at another feeder or in the wild.

After that, monitor the birds coming to feed. If their eyes are swollen or crusty, they likely have pink eye.

Shadick says to look for grounded birds, too. They may have been temporarily blinded by the the bacterial infection and would be especially vulnerable to predators.