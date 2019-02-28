Federal bill on resource project approval could hurt Sask. economy, says minister

Saskatchewan's minister of energy and resources says a new federal bill could hurt the province's economy.

Bronwyn Eyre spoke to a Senate committee in Ottawa Thursday morning. Eyre is hoping to convince them to make major changes to Bill C-69.

The bill would change the way energy projects are approved and assessed for environmental and economic impacts.

Eyre says it would create extra cost and uncertainty for companies, which would cause job losses.

"It's very important, I think, that we're here, and that Saskatchewan speak up on this bill and continue to raise all the awareness that we can through this process," Eyre said.

Saskatchewan Energy and Resource Minister Bronwyn Eyre spoke to senators in Ottawa about Bill C-69. (CBC)

Others disagree. Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron says he favours any bill that gives First Nations a voice in the energy project process.

He says Indigenous involvement is key, especially when the project is located in their traditional territories.

"We need industry for employment and revenue, but what's more important — the almighty dollar, or protecting the land and water for future generations?" Cameron said.

The bill has been passed by Parliament, but still requires Senate approval.