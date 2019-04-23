Biggar, Sask. declares state of emergency after grass fire

The rural municipality and the town of Biggar, Sask., issued a state of emergency this morning after a large grass fire filled the area with smoke.

On Monday afternoon, RCMP delared the fire out of control and were evacuating the area between Highways 4 and 51, as well as Tower and Duperow Roads.

A shelter has been set up at the Biggar Community Hall so people with respiratory issues can have a place to breathe fresh air.

A large grass fire burning near Biggar, Sask. filled the area with smoke Tuesday morning. (@bsmith_II/Twitter)

Police have asked that members of the public avoid the fire zone and obey instructions from emergency responders.

People looking for help can contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-888-953-3463.

As of Friday, 17 rural municipalities across southern Saskatchewan and one village had issued fire bans.

Fire crews near Warman reported two large grass fires Monday night.

Last week, the provincial fire commissioner said a lack of rain had created dry conditions, and anyone doing any burning outside to take extra care.