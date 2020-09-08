Biggar, Sask., grandmother uses lifeguard skills to rescue man from slough

Karen Jiricka says she doesn't feel like a hero but that's what people are calling her after she helped rescue a man from a truck sinking in a slough last Thursday.

She was at home when she got a call from her daughter who lives next door, half a mile down on the highway.

"She phoned me and said, 'Mom, someone just drove into the slough by my house,'" Jiricka said.

"And luckily, Roger Kadler, who's helping us harvest, was in his trailer and I ran over and said, 'Roger, someone's in the slough, come with me. … I don't know what's happening, but let's get over there.'"

Within minutes, they were at the slough, where they found a truck pulling a fifth wheel RV had gone off the road and into the water.

At first, it looked like the truck was stable, so Kadler, Jiricka and her daughter, and three other bystanders started trying to figure out how to get the man out of the truck. The man rolled down his window and said he was OK.

But then, the truck started to sink.

Without giving it a second thought, she jumped in the water with Kadler right behind her.

"When we swam over there, you could hear the air going out of the truck," Jiricka said.

The man said his foot was stuck and Jiricka said she doesn't know how they did it, but they managed to pull him free.

Then, using the skills she learned as a lifeguard many years ago, she towed the man to shore.

"When we finally had to act, like, quick, you didn't even think, you just did it. It just happened."

By the time they got the man out, the whole truck was under two feet of water. "You couldn't even see that truck anymore," Jiricka said.

Not a hero

People have been praising her as a hero but she's quick to point out she wasn't alone.

Her daughter called the police and grabbed blankets from her house, Kadler was right there in the water with her, and as they were waiting for the emergency professionals, more people stopped to help, including a six-year-old and a four-year-old helper.

"All of a sudden somebody said, 'Oh, there's two kids running down the highway,' and here's [my grandchildren], and they have a first aid kit! … Everybody was trying to help."

After the rescue, a retired nurse and a retired firefighter both stopped to see what they could do, too.

Jiricka didn't get the man's name but he said he was going to celebrate his anniversary with his wife in North Battleford when he got waylaid.

She heard the man went to hospital for treatment but is home now.