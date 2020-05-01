Regina shop brings in 2 massive tires

Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon

Graham's Tire in Regina has two tires that stand more than 13 feet tall. Each one weighs more than 590 kilograms, or 1,300 pounds.

CBC News ·
A tire dealership in Regina has two tires that stand 13-feet-five-inches tall. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

It's not something you see every day.

Right now, Graham's Tire in Regina has two tires that stand 13-feet-and-five-inches tall.

Each one weighs more than 590 kilograms, or 1,300 pounds.

"They're the biggest tires we've had," warehouse manager Mike Bialowas said.

Warehouse manager Mike Bialowas says the tires needed to be moved off the the truck with a crane. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The tires came from Houston, Texas, and were delivered by flat bed truck.

Unsurprisingly, moving the massive tires was slightly complicated.

Graham's Tire had to hire a crane to lift the massive rubber structures.

"Normally, we can unload everything we get, but these ones were a little too big," said Bialowas.

Each of the tires has enough rubber to create 500 conventional tires. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

The tires are still unsold, and the company is waiting to find a buyer. They will likely go on a massive front-end loader at a mining operation somewhere in the province.

