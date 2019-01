Big River RCMP find missing Debden man dead

Big River RCMP say a missing Debden, Sask., man has been found dead.

Terry Costain, 66, was reported missing on New Year's Eve.

His black Dodge Ram truck was found abandoned near Eldred Road, north of Debden.

RCMP found his body on New Year's Day in the early evening.

Costain had last been seen in the Big River and Debden area on Dec. 29 around 5:30 p.m CST.

RCMP do not consider his death suspicious.

Temperatures were bitterly cold in the area on New Year's Eve.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Debden is about 155 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.