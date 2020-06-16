Suspected arson destroys Sask. First Nation's chief's house

A fire that destroyed the home of the chief of the Big River First Nation, about 160 kilometres north of Saskatoon, is considered suspicious.

In a release, RCMP said they received a call about a house fire at around 10:00 p.m. CST Saturday.

Officers found the house fully engulfed in flames.

No one was inside the home at the time, RCMP said.

RCMP said the fire is considered suspicious and that police and provincial fire investigators continue to investigate.

RCMP will not confirm who owns the home, but a Facebook post by band councillor Sylvia McAdam said it was the chief's home and that his family also lost their RV and other items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.