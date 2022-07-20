BHP expects Jansen potash mine to begin producing in 2026

BHP says it is working to have its Jansen potash mine operational sooner than expected.

The company says it is working to move Stage 1 production at the Saskatchewan mine forward to 2026.

When BHP announced last year that it was going ahead with the project, the company said the facility wouldn't start operating until 2027. However, an operational review released Tuesday says the project is on track to begin production ahead of schedule.

BHP also says it is assessing options to accelerate the second stage of the project.

The Jansen mine, located about 140 kilometres east of Saskatoon, is expected to produce about 4.35 million tonnes of potash per year, with the potential for further expansions.

The project is estimated to cost $7.34 billion.