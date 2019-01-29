Skip to Main Content
Second inmate in less than a week missing from Besnard Lake Correctional Camp

Bradley Clinton Lundgren, 27, failed to return to the camp after being given a temporary absence.

RCMP say a second inmate in the past week has failed to return to the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp in northern Saskatchewan. . (CBC)

A second inmate in less than a week has gone missing from the Besnard Lake Correctional Camp in northern Saskatchewan.

Pinehouse Lake RCMP said that on Monday Bradley Clinton Lundgren failed to return to the camp after being given a temporary absence to visit the Prince Albert area.

The 27-year-old Lundgren is 5-foot-10 and weighs 240 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Last Friday morning Raymond Allan Montgrand, 49, walked out of the correctional camp. He was thought to be heading to La Loche.

Besnard Lake is 367 km north of Saskatoon.

