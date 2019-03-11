Buzz around putting bee hives on Saskatoon City Hall roof dies down to a low hum

A feasibility study on putting bees on the roof of Saskatoon City Hall shows there are a swarm of obstacles around the idea.

Councillor Darren Hill asked the city look into the feasibility of rooftop beekeeping on civic building rooftops.

The report said potential problems include:

The weight of hives which could reach 500 pounds (226 kgs).

The rooftop is not safe for beekeepers.

Two hives were installed on a roof in Winnipeg. (CBC)

The risk of stings because bees would have to be brought through the building to the roof.

Cold winters could wipe out hives.

The risk of swarming.

Access to fresh water for the bees.

Currently, no staff is available.

One of the potential risks of rooftop hives is bees swarming to other buildings, said the city report. (Getty Images)

The University of Saskatchewan proposed putting a rooftop beekeeping project on Kirk Hall to provide education for students and to promote urban food production.

Ultimately though, it rejected the idea for many of the same concerns the city report cited.

Rooftop hives have been installed at MacEwan University in Edmonton. (supplied)

Right now, Saskatoon residents are allowed to have honey bees on their property.

The urban beekeepers are required to register their hives with the Ministry of Agriculture.

Councillors will discuss the idea at a committee meeting Monday morning.



