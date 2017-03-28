Organizers angry after RCMP allegedly disrupt sun dance ceremony on Sask. First Nation over COVID-19

Members of the Beardy's and Okemasis Cree Nation aren't happy with what they're calling interference from police and the federal government.

On Friday, organizers held a traditional sun dance at the reserve, located about 170 kilometres north of Saskatoon, to pray for a cure for COVID-19.

During the event, RCMP showed up in a police cruiser and talked to officials, organizers say. Several hours later, at a sweat lodge ceremony, officers returned and said they intended to break up the ceremony.

Clay Sutherland, the man in charge of the ceremony, said police had no right to interfere.

"This is not going to be tolerated anymore," said Sutherland, the event's sun dance chief.

"This took us back to 150 years ago when all of our people had to go underground. They had to hide. They had to hide who they were."

Sutherland said there were only about 25 people at the event, which was consciously kept small by order of the chief and council.

He said everyone present kept their distance from each other and did their best to abide by pandemic rules.

"We were actually telling people they could not attend, because we were past our quota," he said.

"We were following the rules and regulations our chief and council told us."

Sutherland said he stopped officers from approaching the sun dance grounds with their weapons, as this breaks cultural protocol.

He said one woman jumped in front of a patrol vehicle as it drove near a part of the site that is not supposed to be approached.

"Nothing was going to stop," he said.

"I was really willing to go to jail over this."

Health officials sent organizers an email warning that there were a high number of COVID-19 cases in northern Saskatchewan and that people from the outside might bring the virus into the community. The email also noted that a public health order limited gatherings to 10 people.

Ultimately, Sutherland said he hopes lessons are learned from this.

"There needs to be more conversations between our two groups," he said.

"We can't go on like this. This is just not right. They tried to intervene on something that is sacred to us."

Requests for comment from RCMP, and First Nations and Inuit Health, have not received a response.