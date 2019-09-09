RCMP treating fatal house fire on Sask. First Nation as suspicious

RCMP are treating a fatal house fire in the Beardy's & Okemasis Cree Nation near Duck Lake, Sask. as suspicious.

In a statement on the First Nation's website, band councillor Kevin Seeseequasis said the fire on Sunday afternoon was contained quickly but one person died.

The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit and Forensic ID Section were expected to arrive on the reserve, located approximately 85 km northeast of Saskatoon, Sunday night.

According to Seeseequasis, Major Crimes detectives still have to confirm if the fire was intentionally set.

The Coroner's Service is also involved in the investigation.

People were asked to avoid the area around Dodgies Convenience Store and directly across from Willow Cree Health Services.

At last word, there was no information available about the victim — but Seeseequasis extended condolences to the affected family.

The band said its emergency crisis line is available for people who need mental health support.