'It's awesome': Sask. First Nation emerges from 20 years of co-management

Twenty years of government intervention and co-management of the Beardy's & Okemasis Cree Nation's finances has come to an end.

"It's awesome," said Chief Roy Petit.

The band, located approximately 80 kilometres north of Saskatoon, received the news earlier this month.

In a letter dated Dec. 4, Indigenous Services Canada said the First Nation had been successfully removed from any requirements under the federal department's default prevention and management policy and that quarterly financial reports will no longer be required.

Collective effort

Petit, who first joined the band council as a councillor in 2014, said change had "undoubtedly been difficult at times" but credited the collective effort of the community, adding the band has never been more financially stable.

He said there are funding shortfalls in many areas, but if bands try using federal money earmarked for other programs to address those shortfalls, then those funds can be held back the following year.

"So oftentimes, we're taking from Peter to pay Paul kind of thing and it causes troubles," he said. "And if you're spending money where it shouldn't be spent, that's where the issues start to appear with our debt or deficit that we have."

Petit said the band council worked with the community to put together laws and policies around the finances and funding the band receives from the federal government.

"We put in all of those policies and acts that we needed to make sure that everybody is following the rules," he said.

"It's not very difficult at all. It's just making sure that we're spending money where it's supposed to be spent."

He said the money the band receives from the federal government quickly gets swallowed up by operating costs and there isn't a lot of money left to take care of all the other costs.

"There's no play. And so you've got to try and make that work," he said. "It's sometimes difficult, but it is doable and that's what we've been doing. It's just making sure that we're doing it the right way."

'Breathing room'

Petit said the band is always looking for grants to do extra things and also receives about $1 million a year from lands it leases to farmers and local residents.

He said the First Nation also has "a little bit of extra dollars" from the businesses it has started. With that extra money, he said the band is looking to expand its veterans hall, and add training centres, offices and classroom space.

"And so, at this time, we have breathing room," he said.