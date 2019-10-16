Police search for 33-year-old man charged with 4 counts of sexual interference

Battlefords RCMP are looking for 33-year-old Lonnie Wuttunee after receiving four separate calls that the man had inappropriately touched four girls. The girls weren't physically injured.

Lonnie Wuttunee is believed to be living in Saskatoon. (Submitted by Battlefords RCMP)

Police said the calls were placed over the course of three weeks and that the incidents happened on the 1100 and 1200 blocks of 101st Street.

Wuttunee is described as tall with dark hair and a husky build. He has a tattoo of Jesus on the inside of his left forearm and a tattoo of a feather at the base of his left hand.

While he has no fixed address, police said he is believed to be living in Saskatoon.

Wuttunee is charged with four counts of sexual interference and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or you can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), at saskcrimestoppers.com or by texting TIP206 + your tip to CRIMES (274637).