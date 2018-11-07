Battlefords RCMP warn about counterfeit money

Battlefords RCMP are warning businesses about fake money circulating in the area after receiving several complaints of counterfeit $50 and $100 bills.

The money was of very poor quality and was "clearly a fake," according to a news release.

Officers have identified three suspects in connection to the investigation, but no arrests have been made.

Police said it's increasingly difficult for counterfeiters to make realistic money. However, businesses are asked to take a careful look at any money they receive, especially when it's in large denominations.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.