Northwest Territorial Days Parade and Exhibition in North Battleford cancelled

Instead of celebrating its 134th year, the Northwest Territorial Days Parade and Exhibition in the Battlefords will not be held. The event was scheduled for Aug. 14-17.

The event was scheduled for Aug. 14-17.

"We usually attract about 20,000 people, which is quite good for our community because our population for the Battlefords is only a combined 12,000 people, said Jocelyn Ritchie, general manager of the Battlefords Agricultural Society, which puts on the fair.

Ritchie said without knowing if they could even hold the exhibition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to cancel the event.

"It was a very difficult decision because we have been in existence for so long," she said ."And this would have been our 134th annual exhibition."

Ritchie said the exhibition featured livestock shows, chariot and wagon races and even a draft horse show.

"It's a lot of family entertainment. We have a lot of people that actually come even from Saskatoon for our exhibition because they don't have to line up for the rides," Ritchie said.

She said one reason for the popularity is the fact they have banned alcohol from the grounds.

"We decided quite a few years ago, probably seven years ago, not to have any liquor on the grounds and to make it very family friendly."

Ritchie said not only does the cancellation hurt the agricultural society. It also affects the bottom line of many other non-profit organizations which depend on the exhibition for their major fundraising.

"Like the Big Brothers and Big Sisters, the Rotary Club. We have different church groups, the Native Housing Authority just to name a few," Ritchie said.

Ritchie said they've had to cancel a number of other summer events including the Children's Festival and the 4H Regional Show and Sale.

Ritchie said they have reached out to the provincial and federal governments to see if they qualify for any aid.

"It's not just North Battleford's [exhibition], it's every ag society, every exhibition association not just in Saskatchewan but across our whole country [that is hurt financially] so there are a lot of people in the same boat," Ritchie said.