Shooting leads to police chase, crash in Battlefords
Shooting leads to police chase, crash in Battlefords

RCMP say charges are pending against two people who were involved in an alleged shooting and police chase in the Battlefords on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (CBC)

Police are investigating after a shooting in North Battleford resulted in a police chase and crash on Friday. 

At roughly 7:30 a.m., Battlefords RCMP received numerous reports indicating shots had been fired at a home in the 400 block of 33rd Street in Battleford.

When police responded, they found a residence that had been hit multiple times. While there were no injuries, police say the occupants of the home were not cooperating with the investigation. As a result, the home was seized and processed for evidence.

RCMP were provided a description of a suspect vehicle by neighbours, but were not able to locate the vehicle despite extensive patrols.

Then, at roughly 2 p.m., RCMP came across a vehicle that matched the description from the shooting.

When police tried to stop the car, it fled at a high rate of speed, crashing into another vehicle after it "blew through" a stop sign at the intersection of 109th and 13th Avenue.

The second vehicle was flipped onto its roof from the impact of the crash.

RCMP arrested a 23-year-old man from St. Albert, Alta. a 17-year-old girl from the Poundmaker First Nation.

Both sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening and the driver of the other vehicle was not injured. 

After searching the vehicle, RCMP found a long-barreled gun and several cans of bear spray. 

RCMP say the 23-year-old is facing numerous charges, which include possession of stolen property, possession of a prohibited weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm. 

Charges are still pending against the 17-year-old.

