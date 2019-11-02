Shooting leads to police chase, crash in Battlefords

Police are investigating after a shooting in North Battleford resulted in a police chase and crash on Friday.

At roughly 7:30 a.m., Battlefords RCMP received numerous reports indicating shots had been fired at a home in the 400 block of 33rd Street in Battleford.

When police responded, they found a residence that had been hit multiple times. While there were no injuries, police say the occupants of the home were not cooperating with the investigation. As a result, the home was seized and processed for evidence.

RCMP were provided a description of a suspect vehicle by neighbours, but were not able to locate the vehicle despite extensive patrols.

Then, at roughly 2 p.m., RCMP came across a vehicle that matched the description from the shooting.

When police tried to stop the car, it fled at a high rate of speed, crashing into another vehicle after it "blew through" a stop sign at the intersection of 109th and 13th Avenue.

The second vehicle was flipped onto its roof from the impact of the crash.

RCMP arrested a 23-year-old man from St. Albert, Alta. a 17-year-old girl from the Poundmaker First Nation.

Both sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening and the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

After searching the vehicle, RCMP found a long-barreled gun and several cans of bear spray.

RCMP say the 23-year-old is facing numerous charges, which include possession of stolen property, possession of a prohibited weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Charges are still pending against the 17-year-old.