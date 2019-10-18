Battlefords RCMP investigating suspicious death in city

Battlefords RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in the city that happened early Friday morning.

Officers were called to a house on the 100 block of 26th Street W. around 1:30 a.m. CST, according to a news release.

Inside, they found a seriously hurt man. He died later in hospital.

That's about all RCMP will say about what happened, beyond warning to expect some traffic restrictions in the area and an increased police presence.

RCMP also urged people to "be observant and aware of their surroundings and to report anything suspicious to police."