MeToo movement surfaces as issue in jury selection for Battleford sexual assault case

An issue raised by the #MeToo movement has landed in a Saskatchewan courtroom.

A Court of Queen's Bench judge in Battleford is not going to let a defence lawyer question potential jurors to reveal whether they always believe complainants in a sexual assault case.

"It became clear that what defence counsel is really seeking is a line of questioning regarding the prospective jurors' awareness of high-profile sexual assault cases, particularly those involving celebrities. Such publicity, counsel argues, has given rise to movements such as #MeToo, of which he asks this court to take judicial notice," Justice Brenda Hildebrandt wrote in an October decision.

"Along with the movement itself, he further asks me to accept that the impact of #MeToo is the widespread view that the complainant is always to be believed thus negating the impartiality of the jury pool."

The matter arose in connection with an upcoming trial.

A man, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, is scheduled to stand trial Nov. 18 in Battleford on charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement. He chose trial by judge and jury.

Recent changes to the Criminal Code triggered the hearing on questioning prospective jurors.

Up until this fall, prosecutors and defence lawyers were able to dismiss potential jurors without having to give a reason. Each side was given a certain number of these so-called "peremptory challenges."

While these are no longer allowed, lawyers may still apply to a judge for the right to challenge jurors.

But the lawyers must argue which particular belief they are trying to reveal.

In her ruling, Hildebrandt did not reject the notion of questioning jurors for possible bias. Rather, she took issue with the way that the issue was raised in this case.

The defence lawyer had initially applied to quiz jurors on possible racial bias.

"However, in argument defence counsel expanded the application to pursue challenges based on the #MeToo movement," she wrote.

"This shift in argument, as well as the awkward wording of several of the questions proposed, caused both Crown counsel and the court difficulty in ascertaining what was really being requested."

Ian Wagner is a veteran Saskatoon defence lawyer. He says that whether lawyers are greenlighted to question potential jurors is going to depend on the quality of the questions.

"You can't just sort of have wide, general questions and then somehow ask the court to conclude that a juror is biased," he said.

"It has to be more precise."