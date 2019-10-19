Death of 27-year-old in Battleford being investigated as homicide: RCMP

The death of a 27-year-old man in the town of Battleford, Sask., is being investigated as a homicide, RCMP say.

Ryan John Gatzke died early Friday morning, Battlefords RCMP say.

They are working with RCMP forensic identification services and the major crimes unit to determine how he died, but have determined his death was the result of a homicide.

An autopsy has been conducted by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police said Friday they were called to a house on the 100 block of 26th Street W. around 1:30 a.m. CST, where they found a seriously injured man. He later died in hospital.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area between 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. to contact police at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

There is no threat to public safety at this time, RCMP said Saturday, but residents in Battleford and North Battleford are asked to report any suspicious activity to police.