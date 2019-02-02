Suspect wanted on country-wide warrant shoots at RCMP, leads officers on grid road chase

A suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant led Battlefords RCMP on a chase along grid roads and highways that involved an exchange of gunfire, two spike belts being deployed and a member of the public became an unwitting driver for the suspect.

RCMP got a call at about 7:15 p.m. CST about an erratic driver south of Battleford on Highway 4. While en route they were informed the driver was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle and the driver fled, but police were able to confirm the driver was the wanted suspect.

Pursuit down grid roads, highway

A chase ensued, with police trailing the vehicle down grid roads and onto Highway 4 heading north toward Battleford.

The officers deployed a spike belt and the vehicle stopped. The driver then fired at an RCMP officer, who in turn fired back.

Officers noticed there were other people inside the suspect's vehicle. The driver then fled the scene with RCMP officers in pursuit once again.

A second spike belt stopped the vehicle a second time. The occupants fled, along with the armed suspect.

Containment area set up to protect public

Police set up a containment area on the south side of the Battle River. Battlefords Mounties called on specialized RCMP units abd the Saskatoon Police Service Air Support Unit to help with the search.

Police said the suspects managed to get a ride from an unsuspecting member of the public, which extended the search along Highway 29. The suspect was finally apprehended in a traffic stop.

Nobody was injured, according to poliice.

RCMP have not released information about the suspect's identity or the charges being laid.

The RCMP said Friday there is an increased police presence in the area due as officers gather evidence and interview people, but there is no concern for public safety.

All traffic restrictions have been lifted but officers will be working on Highway 4 and Highway 29 south of Battleford.

Motorists are being asked to drive safely as they pass the police vehicles in that area.