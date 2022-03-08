Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why.

Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers.

"When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation."

"The University of Saskatchewan has accepted Coach Rawlyk's recent notice that he is resigning from his employment at the university."

Rawlyk did not respond to interview requests.

The resignation came just as the team made the Canada West Final Four this past weekend. A story posted on the university website said the Huskies were led on the weekend by associate head coach Chad Jacobson.

"Coach Chad did amazing to be able to step in," said player Marquavian Stephens in the story. "He took in the moment, and he just hit every scout and his game plan was perfect and we are so proud to have him coaching and leading."

In the wake of Rawlyk's resignation, the U of S offered "a range of wellness supports, as well as opportunities for discussions with the university."

It also noted that equity, diversity and inclusion are priorities at the university.

The Saskatchewan Rattlers declined to comment on the situation.

"This is a matter between the University of Saskatchewan and Barry. It doesn't involve us in any way. We won't comment on the business of the university," said Brad Kraft, the team's vice president of operations.