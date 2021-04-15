Judge rules Banff Constructors failed worker killed in 2016 children's hospital accident

A Saskatoon judge ruled this week that Banff Constructors is liable in the death of a worker at the under-construction Jim Pattison Children's Hospital five years ago.

Eric Ndayishimiye, 21, died July 21, 2016, when he was struck by a collapsing table cart, or construction lift. The carts were used to support concrete slabs used in the project.

"Eric Ndayishimiye was not in the wrong place at the wrong time," Judge Brent Klause wrote in his provincial court decision.

"He was placed there by his employer who did not take precautions to ensure his safety; if anything he was working for the wrong company — a company who was willing to spend money on an expert to shift the blame afterward but was not willing to spend the time and money to get the correct parts and safety manuals for the equipment in the first place."

Construction workers at the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital site in July 2016 look as a forensic officer photographs the scene where Eric Ndayishimiye was killed by a falling construction lift, seen upturned here. The hammer Ndayishimiye was holding can also be seen. (Court exhibit/Saskatoon Police Service)

Ndayishimiye was working at the construction site of the new hospital when an approximately 5.8-metre-high table cart fell and struck him.

Ndayishimiye was pronounced dead within minutes of being brought to hospital. He suffered "multiple blunt force injuries to the chest, neck and head," according to the agreed statement of facts.

Banff Constructors was a subcontractor on the hospital project (which was overseen by main contractor Graham Construction) and was charged under the Saskatchewan Employment Act with failing to ensure the use, handling and transport of equipment was done "in a manner that protects the health and safety of workers."

Banff Constructors is also charged with not providing instruction, training and supervision necessary to protect Ndayishimiye's health. Ndayishimiye had only been on the job for six months.

Prosecutor Buffy Rodgers said the company failed Ndayishimye on two fronts.

"Failing to properly train the Saskatoon employees on the safe use of the cart, and failing to make proper arrangements for the use of this cart," she said.

The cart's manufacturer, Pilosio Canada Inc., was also charged for failing to ensure the equipment was assembled and used properly.

But the judge-alone trial heard that no one from Pilasio had been told a cart had been sent by Banff from an Alberta job site to Saskatoon, nor had the company been approached to instruct on how to assemble and use it safely.

"While there may have been some issues with respect to the cart, had they received training that pointed out what these intricacies were then this incident would have been avoided," Rodgers said.

Banff Constructors returns to court May 21 for sentencing.