Nine banana trees bloom at University of Saskatchewan greenhouse

Nine banana trees are blooming at the same time in a University of Saskatchewan greenhouse — a rare occurrence in North America, according to experts.

The greenhouse in Saskatoon showcases four different banana varieties: Dwarf Cavendish, dwarf Robusta, plantain and kannan. The oldest of these trees, the Dwarf Cavendish, was brought in 40 years ago.

"Robusta is similar to Cavendish, but it tastes slightly different. It's a little more sweeter and the fruit, when it ripens, it is much softer," said M.P.M. Nair, a horticulturist and guest lecturer at the U of S.

Cavendish bananas are typically what you'd find in your grocery stores. They make up about 47 per cent of global production, according to the UN.

One of the nine banana trees that are bearing fruit at a greenhouse at the University of Saskatchewan. (Aishwarya Dudha/CBC News)

Growing these bananas isn't a quick process. It takes about a year for a tree to grow and produce fruit in a greenhouse with the right amount of light and water. Typically, however, they don't all bloom at the same time.

Nair said climate change could be the cause, but he can't be sure.

Nair, a retired hardware engineer, volunteers at the greenhouse while delivering guest lectures at the university. He has been caring for the greenhouse for more than 40 years.

"I was a volunteer because I'm the one who was born and brought up in the tropics and my parents were vegetarians, grew everything that they ate. So naturally I understood how it is done," he said.

His wife Karen Tanino, a professor in the department of plant science at the U of S, said having the diversity of plants flowering and fruiting is very special.

"It's sometimes just like the solar eclipse. Sometimes the planets and the sun align with the moon and it just, yeah, it just happens," Tanino said.

She said while banana trees are not high maintenance, they require appropriate water, fertilization, light and care.

"Who would have thought that in Canada that at the University of Saskatchewan, we would have this diverse germplasm growing tropical fruits, and it's great to walk into a greenhouse when it's minus 40 and to see these plants in bloom."

It takes about a year for a banana tree to grow and produce fruit in a greenhouse with the right amount of light and water. (Aishwarya Dudha/CBC News)

Nair said it feels amazing to bring students in and show them what these tropical plants really look like.

There are often students who have never seen a banana tree or a papaya tree — fruits they are accustomed to consuming but they don't know what the tree looks like.

"Students will start asking questions and if you don't know the answer, the challenge is to find the answer because you teach yourself by explaining things," Nair said.