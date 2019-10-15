Beardy's and Okemasis band councillor wants help restoring Treaty 6 monument

Kevin Seesequasis has fretted for years about the condition of a historic monument honouring the signing of Treaty 6.

This weekend, the band councillor at Beardy's and Okemasis First Nation did something about it. He bought some paint and started repairing the rusty fence surrounding the almost-100-year-old rock cairn.

"It's unfortunate that such a significant part of history is being neglected," he said. "It's not being afforded the attention it rightly deserves."

Raised in 1927 by the federal government, the monument commemorates the signing of Treaty 6. The cairn sits just outside the boundary of Fort Carleton Provincial Park, roughly 100 kilometres north of Saskatoon, near where the treaty was signed in 1871.

The site has fallen into disrepair. Its plaque has been removed and the area has become overgrown with grass and weeds.

"Anybody passing by would not know that that's the placemarker or the site for the signing of Treaty 6," he said. "They wouldn't know what that cairn is there for."

It's still not clear what federal department has jurisdiction over the site. While Parks Canada manages a number of historic sites across the province, the Treaty 6 cairn is not on its official list.

A call to the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada was not immediately returned.

Seesequasis said his First Nation would like the federal government to make a replacement plaque. He would also like to add a flagpole to the site so he could fly the Treaty 6 flag.

He plans to contact the federal government to see if anyone is interested in partnering in a rehabilitation project.

"I'm hoping that they'll want to recast the plaque or or do some sort of dedication there," he said. "But we'll be moving forward with or without them."