Balmy temperatures helping Sask. cattle producers save big money

Several hundred cattle are scattered around a series of pens, staring up at Garret Poletz and his visitor.

"At this time of year, they'd normally all be huddled on that far side by the fences to keep out of the wind," Poletz said.

But with sunny skies and temperatures around the freezing mark, this is not a normal January day in central Saskatchewan. Much of the province experienced record highs throughout December, with many daytime highs above the freezing mark.

Poletz and the province's other 12,000 cattle producers are saving big money on feed and energy costs this winter because of the balmy temperatures. Animals require fewer calories in warmer temperatures, and less energy is needed to heat barns or water sources.

"As far as costs go to winter cattle, this has been pretty, pretty extraordinary," said Keith Day, board chair of the Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association.

"I think for most producers it's been quite a blessing. It's saving lots of money compared to a normal winter."

Garret Poletz, who raises several hundred cattle near Biggar, Sask., says the warm weather has cut his operation's costs, including feed and heating. (Jason Warick/CBC)

Day, who works on the family operation near the town of Kyle, about 200 kilometres southwest of Saskatoon, says producers with fall grazing areas still available can save up to $4 a day per animal on feed costs. With a herd of 700 cattle, that's thousands of dollars daily.

"That sure helps," he said.

Poletz agrees, adding there are many other cost savings beyond the feed: water bowls and troughs don't have to be heated, hay bedding costs are reduced, and snow clearing hasn't been an issue.

"It's been great," he said.

WATCH | Cattle rancher describes how warm winter saves money in midst of drought: This cattle rancher describes how warm winter saves money in midst of drought Duration 2:55 Garret Poletz, a cattle producer near Biggar, Sask., says he's using less feed, straw, fuel and manpower because of the warm winter. The savings are much-needed after years of drought.

However, the warm weather has also meant no snow. And that means these winter savings could be overshadowed by continuing drought this summer.

The provincial cattle herd, which sits at roughly two million, has been significantly reduced each of the past few years as watering costs have soared.

"We don't even remember what moisture is in this area, so it could get scary," Poletz said.

However, he says, there are always things to worry about, so he'll just try to enjoy the unseasonable temperatures.

"The cattle are happy. Employees are coming to work with smiles on their faces," he said. "It's kind of different when it's 40 below."