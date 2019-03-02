Sask. family of volunteer firefighters familiar with risk, sacrifice and camaraderie

Firefighting is a family affair for six members of the Balgonie, Sask. volunteer fire department.

Brenda Lapchuk, her husband, three sons and a daughter-in-law all serve on the department.

Brenda has been serving for 18 years after initially volunteering to help out with social functions. She is now an officer for the department, a fire service instructor and a medical first responder.

Brenda said she has learned that risk and camaraderie with other firefighters go hand-in-hand.

"One of the huge things with volunteer firefighting is it's not like volunteering for anybody else," she said. "Here you're volunteering and it can come down to life and death. So you have a huge connection with the people on your department."

You do have close calls pretty much every time you go out. - Brenda Lapchuk

With members of her immediate family routinely responding to dangerous situations, Brenda has become acquainted with dealing with close calls.

One time, two of her sons — her eldest Michael and her middle son Mitchell — were putting hazard tape over a vehicle that had rolled into a ditch when a semi clipped the corner of their unoccupied fire truck on the side of the road.

"We hear over the radio: 'We've been hit! A semi has hit our fire truck!' And of course, my first thought is, 'Oh my God! Two of my kids are on that truck,' " she said. "So you do have close calls pretty much every time you go out, especially dealing with MVCs."

Michael said hearing about an incident involving family members is a lot more stressful than being there to see it happen.

He remembered a time from before he joined the department where his dad and one of his brothers were called out to a fire. He was driving to university at the time and recalled seeing the hazardous scene from a distance.

"There were propane bottles blowing up and going 100 feet in the air," he said. "I didn't know where they were staged, how close they were to those bottles. But as I'm driving by, I see just propane fireworks going off into the sky."

Michael said he usually doesn't have time to dwell on the danger of a particular scene until it's over.

"It's not usually until afterwards you're like, 'Holy crap! That was actually kind of dangerous and close and sketchy,' now that you think about it in hindsight," he said.

Brenda said they instinctively fall back on their training.

"Safety is huge," she said. "Safety is the Number 1 thing. We do things safely. We do things by the training, by our book."

'A job for everybody'

Brenda said there is a need for more volunteer firefighters everywhere, adding "there's a job for everybody on the volunteer fire department."

And in spite of the time away from home -- including birthday celebrations and Christmas suppers -- she is grateful for the larger provincial network of colleagues she calls family.

"No matter where I am in the province, if I'm driving somewhere or my car breaks down, I know that there is a volunteer firefighter probably in the next town or whatever," she said. "Just a phone call (away). That I can get help."

