Bail hearing set to begin for Saskatoon mother accused of faking death, abducting child

Supporters of a woman accused of faking her death and abducting her child gathered at the provincial courthouse in Saskatoon on Friday ahead of her bail hearing.

The woman disappeared in late July along with her seven-year-old child. CBC News is not naming her due to a publication ban on information that could identify her child.

The woman is facing parental abduction and public mischief charges after allegedly crossing into the United States illegally.

Her truck and other personal belongings were found at Chief Whitecap Park, near the South Saskatchewan River, on July 25.

Police and community members searched extensively for the mother and son. The pair was found safe in Oregon City, Ore., on Aug. 5. She was arrested and the child was brought back to Saskatoon by a legal guardian shortly afterward.

The woman was transferred into Saskatoon police custody on Aug. 26, after spending weeks in U.S. federal custody and then a brief period in RCMP custody in B.C.

Supporters previously gathered at the courthouse during the woman's first appearance on Monday, calling for her to be released on bail. Those calls were repeated on Friday.

Crown prosecutor Tyla Olenchuk has said the Crown opposes the woman's release, with a more detailed explanation of the Crown's reasoning expected during the bail hearing.

The hearing is expected to last hours.

The woman has previously said she was left with "no choice" but to flee the city with her son. She has previously made domestic violence allegations against her ex, the boy's father. Saskatoon Police have said the allegations were investigated and no evidence was found to support them.

Olenchuk said on Monday that the Crown is also seeking a no-contact order from the court to prevent the woman from communicating with her child or the boy's father.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), a group representing 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, has called for the woman's release and an investigation into the police's handling of her domestic violence allegations.

She will be represented by Marie Henein, one of Canada's best-known defence lawyers. Henein is known for several high-profile cases, defending people like Michael Bryant, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman and Jian Ghomeshi.

Heinen did not appear on Friday. Local lawyer Chris Murphy acted as her representative.

Murphy told the court Monday that they were not pleased with how the woman was treated while in Saskatoon police custody.

He said the woman spent three nights in a small holding cell, sleeping on a concrete slab without a mattress, pillow or blanket and was not given toothpaste or a toothbrush.

The woman has been held at Pine Grove correctional facility in Prince Albert, Sask., since Monday.

She faces charges in the U.S. related to allegedly using false documents to cross the border. U.S. prosecutors previously said in a request to detain her while waiting for a trial that the woman had been planning to fake her own death well in advance of her disappearance.

Additional charges could be tacked onto her case as the investigation into the events surrounding her disappearance progress, Saskatoon police say.