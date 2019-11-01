The Saskatchewan Roughriders may be without their starting quarterback on Saturday as they attempt to lock up first place and a bye into the Western Final.

Cody Fajardo pulled a back muscle in practice on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday.

He's considered questionable to play on Saturday when the Riders host the Edmonton Eskimos at 2 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium.

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Isaac Harker may get his first CFL start on Saturday against the Edmonton Eskimos. (CBC News)

If Fajardo can't go, 24-year-old Isaac Harker is expected to make his first CFL start.

But Riders head coach Craig Dickenson isn't ruling out Fajardo just yet.

"We don't even know the severity of it," Dickenson said of the injury. "I'm not so sure it's that bad, so we'll have to wait and see.

"If it is (that bad) we will go from there, but we're certainly going to be optimistic." Dickenson said

Harker said right now he's just hoping Fajardo can play, but will be ready if called upon.

"I didn't get a good look at anything, but I just saw him on the ground," he said of Fajardo's injury.

"When your best friend on the team gets hurt, you get concerned, obviously. Now, I just hope he's alright."

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson is still hopeful Cody Fajardo will be able to suit up against Edmonton on Saturday. (CBC News)

Harker said the coaches have not told him anything about starting the game.

"I don't have any news yet so I'm just on pins and needles like you guys."

If the Riders win tomorrow, they will finish with a 13-win season for the first time in 49 years.

Dickenson said if Fajardo can't play, third-stringer Brian Bennett will back up Harker and could also see action.