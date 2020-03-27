Teachers union wants to know if Moe's back-to-school $40M is new money or not

Premier Scott Moe is set Monday afternoon to announce details about $40 million in touted "additional" back-to-school funding, as well as the plan to push back the 2020-2021 school year by one week to September 8.

Moe teased the policy shifts over the weekend on Twitter and Facebook, immediately opening the provincial government up to a new round of criticism and expectation.

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said it wants to know if the new money is, in fact, new money.

Patrick Maze, the president of the federation, said the government previously pledged $200 million and it's unclear if the $40 million is part of that or a fresh pool of cash.

Talk of savings a 'shell game': union

Maze said schools have saved some money by not having to operate buildings since mid-March and halting some professional development, but that 25 of the province's 27 school boards recently ran a deficit.

"Yes, there are some savings, but it's kind of a shell game," Maze told CBC's The Morning Edition on Monday.

Maze also expressed some skepticism about how far that $40 million will go. He said some schools need their ventilation systems completely overhauled, while others require "extensive" new staff hiring.

He wants to know who is going to staff the isolation rooms that the government is requiring at each school for the temporary housing of sick students waiting to be picked up by their parents.

"Teachers are already going to be busy with overcrowded classrooms," Maze said.

Teachers still want to see the province mandate masks, instead of leaving that decision to individual school boards, Maze added.

Details coming at 2:30 p.m CST

Moe's announcement is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CST. He will be joined by the province's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab. CBC Saskatchewan will livestream the announcement here and on the CBC Saskatchewan Facebook Page.

"I'm looking forward to providing more details and answering questions about this on Monday," Moe tweeted on Saturday. "But for now, I wanted you to know we are listening and we are acting."

Over the past few weeks, we’ve been listening to concerns from students, parents and teachers about returning to school during the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19SK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19SK</a> pandemic. <br><br>Our government hears you.<a href="https://t.co/dY4W1QwFvo">https://t.co/dY4W1QwFvo</a> —@PremierScottMoe

The government has already confirmed voluntary COVID-19 testing in schools will be available for students and staff and that the province is aiming to be able to test 4,000 people a day by early September.

Pediatricians weigh in

Saskatchewan pediatricians are the latest group calling on the government to improve its back-to-school plan.

On Friday, the department of pediatrics at the University of Saskatchewan's College of Medicine sent a letter to the Education Minister calling for a "robust" plan.

The department said schools should reopen as early as possible but that the province needs to do it right. The pediatricians are calling for smaller class sizes and consistent contact tracing and rapid test results in all schools.

The letter also asked for "increased funding for masks, cleaning supplies, environmental cleaning and improving ventilation."