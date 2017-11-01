Liam most popular baby boy name in Sakatchewan for ninth year in a row
Olivia is the most popular girl's name for the second year in a row
Liam was the most popular name for baby boys in the province for the ninth year in a row, according to eHealth Saskatchewan.
Meanwhile, Olivia was the most popular girl's name for the second year in a row.
eHealth released a list Tuesday of the province's top 20 baby names for each gender in 2018.
Liam is an Irish name that means "strong-willed warrior and protector,' according to babycenter.com.
There were 84 baby boys named Liam in 2018, followed by 61 Olivers, 59 Benjamins and 58 Noahs.
Olivia is a feminine form of Oliver, meaning "olive tree," and is Greek in origin.
It first came to prominence when used by William Shakespeare for a character in Twelfth Night.
There were 69 baby girls named Olivia, followed by 62 Emmas, 55 Harpers and 48 Avas.
Two new baby girl names—Ellie and Ivy — made the top 20 list for the first time in 2018
Three new baby boy names—Ryker, Emmett and Elijah — debuted in the top 20.
eHealth has been reporting the most popular baby names since 2008.
Last year's top 20 baby girl names were: Olivia, Emma, Harper, Ava, Sophia, Ella, Charlotte, Emily, Lily, Scarlett, Hannah, Abigail, Elizabeth, Ellie, Paisley, Avery, Grace, Hazel, Amelia and Ivy.
The top 20 boys names were: Liam, Oliver, Benjamin, Noah, Jacob, Lincoln, Jack, Logan, James, Hudson, Levi, William, Lucas, Ethan, Mason, Ryker, Elijah, Grayson, Alexander and Emmett.
