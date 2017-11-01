Liam most popular baby boy name in Sakatchewan for ninth year in a row

Liam was the most popular name for baby boys in the province for the ninth year in a row, according to eHealth Saskatchewan.

Meanwhile, Olivia was the most popular girl's name for the second year in a row.

eHealth released a list Tuesday of the province's top 20 baby names for each gender in 2018.

Liam is an Irish name that means "strong-willed warrior and protector,' according to babycenter.com.

There were 84 baby boys named Liam in 2018, followed by 61 Olivers, 59 Benjamins and 58 Noahs.

The top 10 baby boy names are Liam, Oliver Benjamin, Noah, Jacob, Lincoln, Jack, Logan, James and Hudson.

Olivia is a feminine form of Oliver, meaning "olive tree," and is Greek in origin.

It first came to prominence when used by William Shakespeare for a character in Twelfth Night.

There were 69 baby girls named Olivia, followed by 62 Emmas, 55 Harpers and 48 Avas.

Two new baby girl names—Ellie and Ivy — made the top 20 list for the first time in 2018

Three new baby boy names—Ryker, Emmett and Elijah — debuted in the top 20.

eHealth has been reporting the most popular baby names since 2008.

Last year's top 20 baby girl names were: Olivia, Emma, Harper, Ava, Sophia, Ella, Charlotte, Emily, Lily, Scarlett, Hannah, Abigail, Elizabeth, Ellie, Paisley, Avery, Grace, Hazel, Amelia and Ivy.

The top 20 boys names were: Liam, Oliver, Benjamin, Noah, Jacob, Lincoln, Jack, Logan, James, Hudson, Levi, William, Lucas, Ethan, Mason, Ryker, Elijah, Grayson, Alexander and Emmett.