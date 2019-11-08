Police investigating after newborn found dead inside recycling bin in Saskatoon, trying to locate mother

Saskatoon police confirm they are investigating after the body of a dead newborn was found inside a recycling bin and are urgently looking to find the baby's mother.

Stan Bergen, the building manager of a nearby apartment, was standing in front of his building when a man who was digging through the garbage approached him and asked him to use his phone.

The man told Bergen he thought he saw a baby inside of the dumpster in an alleyway of the 400 block of 5th Avenue North. When Bergen went and looked himself, he says he saw a baby wrapped in a bag, frozen.

"I saw a little baby, could be a newborn, or next to it. It was just dumped in a bag, a plastic bag or whatever and it was just lying there. It was frozen already," he said. "It's a sorry sight to see."

He then called police, who arrived on scene a short time later. Police say the circumstances leading up to the infant's death are under investigation. The news release said there is evidence of a recent birth but it is believed the birth occurred at another location.

Police said they believe the mother may be in a vulnerable physical and emotional state and are trying to locate her. The Saskatoon Police Service is appealing to anyone with information to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police said their priority is to provide support to the woman involved.

While on scene, police focused their attention on the recycling bin. Some of the officers held up blue tarps to block the scene.

Police said they received a call at 8:50 a.m. for a report of an unknown problem.

Saskatoon Police are working with the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service to determine the infant's cause of death. An autopsy is scheduled for Nov. 12.

Bergen said when he called 911, the dispatcher sounded surprised, asking him if he's sure the body was that of a child, and wasn't that of a doll.

"I didn't know what to think," he said. "I mean who would be so stupid to do something like this?"

Bergen said while activity in the alleyway is not uncommon, he said this situation was a first.